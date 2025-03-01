Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) EVP Sells $2,667,487.20 in Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) EVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.10, for a total transaction of $2,667,487.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,061.80. This represents a 58.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,373.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,209.61. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,378.76.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. On average, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,416.00 to $1,453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,305.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,390.81.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

