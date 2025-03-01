Insider Selling: Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) CEO Sells 509 Shares of Stock

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 509 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $21,378.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,786. The trade was a 0.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, February 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $307,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $309,975.00.

On Friday, December 20th, David Hugo Anderson sold 7,500 shares of Northwest Natural stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $298,350.00.

NWN stock opened at $40.83 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $44.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.05 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 5.89%. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 692.4% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

