Insider Selling: Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) CAO Sells $48,135.36 in Stock

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $210.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.13 and a 12 month high of $221.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,685,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,206,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 756.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after acquiring an additional 263,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after acquiring an additional 234,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CBOE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $232.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.86.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

