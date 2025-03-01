Insider Selling: Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB) CFO Sells 125,800 Shares of Stock

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $10,382,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,157,292.26. This trade represents a 34.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Michael Truett Tate also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 18th, Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of Astera Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $3,174,021.18.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, Michael Truett Tate sold 16,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $1,885,440.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Michael Truett Tate sold 167,000 shares of Astera Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.94, for a total value of $17,190,980.00.
Astera Labs Stock Performance
Shares of ALAB stock traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $74.35. 10,685,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,595,052. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.98. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on ALAB. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,155.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.
Astera Labs Company Profile
Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.
