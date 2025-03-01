Insider Selling: Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM) CEO Sells $1,362,101.16 in Stock

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) CEO Paul W. Graves sold 234,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total transaction of $1,362,101.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,332,430 shares in the company, valued at $7,754,742.60. The trade was a 14.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Arcadium Lithium Stock Performance

ALTM stock opened at $5.84 on Friday. Arcadium Lithium plc has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $4.67.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $289.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.96 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALTM. Argus downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Arcadium Lithium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

About Arcadium Lithium

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

