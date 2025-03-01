Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Purchases 520,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell acquired 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,640.00 ($10,335.40).

Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 6.77.

Get Southern Hemisphere Mining alerts:

About Southern Hemisphere Mining

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile. It explores for gold, copper, lithium, and manganese deposits. The company focuses on the Llahuin copper-gold project located to the north of Santiago; Colina2 copper/gold project located to the northwest of Llahuin; and Los Pumas manganese project located to east of Arica.

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Hemisphere Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.