Insider Buying: Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH) Insider Purchases 520,000 Shares of Stock

Southern Hemisphere Mining Limited (ASX:SUH – Get Free Report) insider Richard Caldwell acquired 520,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,640.00 ($10,335.40).
Southern Hemisphere Mining Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $25.03 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 6.77.
About Southern Hemisphere Mining
