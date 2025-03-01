Insider Buying: Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO) Insider Purchases A$75,000.00 in Stock

Pacgold Limited (ASX:PGO – Get Free Report) insider Caoilin Chestnutt acquired 1,000,000 shares of Pacgold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$75,000.00 ($46,583.85).
Pacgold Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of -0.76.
About Pacgold
