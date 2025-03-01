Insider Buying: Everus (NYSE:ECG) CFO Buys $50,687.00 in Stock

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) CFO Maximillian J. Marcy bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,756.92. The trade was a 30.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Everus Price Performance

Shares of ECG stock opened at $41.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72. Everus has a 12 month low of $37.84 and a 12 month high of $77.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Everus alerts:

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Analysts predict that Everus will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Everus from $85.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Everus in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Everus in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ECG

Institutional Trading of Everus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,611,000. Finally, Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,000.

About Everus

(Get Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.