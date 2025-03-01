Insider Buying: Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) CFO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coeur Mining Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.14. 29,101,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,779,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CDE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cormark raised Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,785 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,469,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365,115 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,157,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,137,000 after acquiring an additional 282,885 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 13,343,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,937,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

