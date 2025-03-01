Insider Buying: Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Acquires A$100,345.73 in Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hacker bought 68,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$100,345.73 ($62,326.54).

Chalice Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 19.93 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.45.

About Chalice Mining

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

