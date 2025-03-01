Insider Buying: Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Insider Acquires A$100,345.73 in Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Hacker bought 68,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.48 ($0.92) per share, with a total value of A$100,345.73 ($62,326.54).
Chalice Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 19.93 and a quick ratio of 15.97. The company has a market cap of $464.89 million, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.45.
About Chalice Mining
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Chalice Mining
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.