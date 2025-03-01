Insider Buying: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Major Shareholder Acquires $485,760.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 66,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $485,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,307,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,782,971.84. This trade represents a 0.91 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

On Monday, February 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 93,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.58 per share, with a total value of $708,730.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 310,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $2,393,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 19th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 40,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $347,085.00.

On Friday, February 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $8,660.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 70,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $572,460.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $164,205.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 265,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,134,620.00.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 35,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $278,600.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 114,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.60 per share, for a total transaction of $871,720.00.

On Thursday, January 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 396,004 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $3,061,110.92.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 0.3 %

FLWS stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.56 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The company has a market capitalization of $438.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 91,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 4,174,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,105,000 after purchasing an additional 461,000 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FLWS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLWS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.