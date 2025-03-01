Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,751 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $41.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

