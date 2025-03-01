Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI) Short Interest Update

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 471.0% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Inhibitor Therapeutics Stock Performance

INTI remained flat at $0.07 during trading on Friday. Inhibitor Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Get Inhibitor Therapeutics alerts:

Inhibitor Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Inhibitor Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical development company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with certain cancers and non-cancerous proliferation disorders in the United States. The company engages in the development of therapies for prostate and lung cancer utilizing itraconazole; and conducted a positive Phase 2b clinical trial of SUBA-Itraconazole for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome.

Receive News & Ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inhibitor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.