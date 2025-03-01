Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – Here’s What Happened

Indutrade AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:IDDWF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.48 and last traded at $28.48. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.47.
Indutrade AB (publ) manufactures, develops, and sells components, systems, and services to various industries worldwide. It operates through Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and UK segments. The company provides components and systems for controlling, measuring, monitoring, and regulating flows, as well as for industrial production and maintenance; medical technology equipment; measurement instruments and systems, sensors, control and regulating technology, and monitoring equipment; and custom-manufactured products, design solutions, aftermarket and assembly services, and customization services.
