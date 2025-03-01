Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) versus Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Financial Comparison

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) and Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regency Centers has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Independence Realty Trust and Regency Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Regency Centers 0 3 8 1 2.83

Dividends

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $21.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.00%. Regency Centers has a consensus price target of $78.08, indicating a potential upside of 1.80%. Given Regency Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regency Centers is more favorable than Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 355.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers pays out 133.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Regency Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 6.15% 1.11% 0.66% Regency Centers 27.54% 5.91% 3.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Regency Centers”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $640.04 million 7.85 $39.29 million $0.18 120.94 Regency Centers $1.45 billion 9.57 $400.39 million $2.12 36.18

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Independence Realty Trust on 16 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on gaining scale near major employment centers within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts and high-quality retail. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return on capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

