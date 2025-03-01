ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Given Buy Rating at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

IBRX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 0.94. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

