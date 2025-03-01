Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Immunic
Immunic Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Immunic
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immunic
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Analysts Lift Archer Aviation Stock Despite Earnings Miss
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Best Gold ETFs for March to Curb Recession Fears
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 3 Stocks for Your Watchlist: Unlocking Tomorrow’s Winners Today
Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.