Immunic’s (IMUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on IMUX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.87. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $2.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunic by 7.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immunic by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Immunic by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immunic during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 51.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

