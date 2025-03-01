Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,146 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in FormFactor by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 99.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in FormFactor by 7.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in FormFactor by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Price Performance

FormFactor stock opened at $33.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.85. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $32.46 and a one year high of $63.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FORM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,221,277.64. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $496,040. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

