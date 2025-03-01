Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 2,096 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,272,000 after buying an additional 76,387 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $1,938,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,081,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CALM opened at $90.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.88 and a 12-month high of $116.41.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The firm had revenue of $954.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $88,965.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This trade represents a 1.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Stories

