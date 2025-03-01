Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 196 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Axos Financial worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.17.

Shares of AX opened at $66.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $88.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.45.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

