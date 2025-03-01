Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,413 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UFP Industries by 13.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,635,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,604,000 after purchasing an additional 193,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,225,972 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,675,000 after buying an additional 188,969 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 590,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,507,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 109.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 70,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UFP Industries by 10.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 631,404 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,847,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UFPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Insider Activity at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, Director William G. Currie sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total value of $721,563.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,712.60. This represents a 8.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $107.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.45. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.29 and a 52-week high of $141.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.75.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.68%.

UFP Industries Profile

(Free Report)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

See Also

