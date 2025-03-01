Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of GMS worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of GMS by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GMS by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GMS by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,684,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in GMS by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GMS by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.57.

GMS opened at $79.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.72. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.23.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 3.92%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

