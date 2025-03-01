IFP Advisors Inc Trims Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 5.9% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,645,000 after purchasing an additional 61,104 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 2.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 40.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 15.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 26,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PFEB opened at $36.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.45.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

