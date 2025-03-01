IFP Advisors Inc Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $229.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

