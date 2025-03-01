IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $189,000.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 3.5 %
BATS:JCPB opened at $47.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.05 and a beta of 0.20.
JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
About JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF
The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
