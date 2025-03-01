IFP Advisors Inc Buys 401 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWI. Granger Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Granger Management LLC now owns 1,339,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,370,000 after acquiring an additional 959,000 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 16,345.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,529,000 after acquiring an additional 910,603 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 842.9% during the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 353,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,256 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,728,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,130,000 after acquiring an additional 192,070 shares during the period. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,093,000. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $120.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $124.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

