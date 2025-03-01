IFP Advisors Inc Buys 2,175 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PVAL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,039,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,364,000 after acquiring an additional 464,165 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 2,963.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 369,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,638,000 after acquiring an additional 357,761 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,790,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,696,000. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,418,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.35 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.90. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $40.07.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.