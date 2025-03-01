IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.36% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJUL. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 22.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 42.3% during the third quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $29.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.60. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (IJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

