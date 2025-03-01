ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Performance

Shares of ICFI opened at $79.26 on Friday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICFI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ICF International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Sidoti upgraded ICF International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. D. Boral Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of ICF International in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ICF International from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of ICF International in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICF International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICFI

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.