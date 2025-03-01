ICF International, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
ICF International has a payout ratio of 6.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ICF International to earn $8.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.
ICF International Stock Performance
Shares of ICFI opened at $79.26 on Friday. ICF International has a 52-week low of $77.02 and a 52-week high of $179.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
ICF International Company Profile
ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.
