Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the January 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Iberdrola Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY traded up $0.75 on Friday, hitting $57.83. 48,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,122. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.32. Iberdrola has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iberdrola to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

