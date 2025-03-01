iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron Sells 2,750 Shares of Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$135.37, for a total transaction of C$372,267.50.

Alain Bergeron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.01, for a total transaction of C$368,525.85.

On Friday, December 27th, Alain Bergeron sold 2,750 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.64, for a total transaction of C$367,515.78.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Alain Bergeron sold 510 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$133.58, for a total transaction of C$68,125.80.

Shares of TSE:IAG opened at C$135.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$131.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$121.76. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of C$80.95 and a 12-month high of C$141.88. The firm has a market cap of C$12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. iA Financial’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. CIBC upped their price target on iA Financial from C$144.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Desjardins increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. National Bankshares raised their price target on iA Financial from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on iA Financial from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$140.75.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

