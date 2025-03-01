HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH) Short Interest Down 87.1% in February

HWH International Inc. (NASDAQ:HWH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a drop of 87.1% from the January 31st total of 328,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

HWH International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of HWH International stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,117. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. HWH International has a 52 week low of $1.27 and a 52 week high of $15.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HWH International news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 260,000 shares of HWH International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,537,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,577.50. This trade represents a 11.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HWH International

HWH International Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HWH International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in HWH International Inc. ( NASDAQ:HWH Free Report ) by 303.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,583 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of HWH International worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

HWH International Inc operates a marketplace to provide products and services for health, wealth, and happiness. The company operates through HWH Marketplace, Hapi Cafés, Hapi Travel, and Hapi Wealth Builder segments. The HWH Marketplace segment provides products manufactured by its affiliate companies at a discounted price to its members.

