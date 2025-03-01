HP (NYSE:HPQ) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.750-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.450-3.750 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.59.

Get HP alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of HP stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.75. 23,228,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,232. HP has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. HP’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 40,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total value of $1,401,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,724.80. This trade represents a 38.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,737 shares of company stock valued at $9,316,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.