Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.03. Howmet Aerospace has a 1-year low of $62.80 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.38 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howmet Aerospace

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,001,558,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,198,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,071,000 after buying an additional 2,486,649 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $265,844,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,947,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,315,000 after buying an additional 1,026,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.