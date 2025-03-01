Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and traded as low as $17.15. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 2,473 shares trading hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Stock Up 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.65.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were given a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

About Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

