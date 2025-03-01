Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lessened by WR Wealth Planners LLC

WR Wealth Planners LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 884.0% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,752,472 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $395,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,376 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,479 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 320.5% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 858,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,890,000 after acquiring an additional 654,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after acquiring an additional 631,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 31,710.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 595,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,442,000 after acquiring an additional 593,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on HON. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

HON stock opened at $212.89 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.75 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $138.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

