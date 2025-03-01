Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in February

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BEEZ stock opened at $31.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.30 and a 52-week high of $33.56.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.1908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (BEEZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital appreciation by investing in a narrow basket of 25-30 large- and mid-cap US stocks perceived to be demonstrating responsible growth. BEEZ was launched on Nov 6, 2023 and is issued by Honeytree.

