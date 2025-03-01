Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Trading Down 22.1% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) traded down 22.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 2,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 6,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Home Product Center Public Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34.

Home Product Center Public Company Profile

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

Further Reading

