HireQuest, Inc. (HQI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 3rd

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

HireQuest has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years. HireQuest has a payout ratio of 27.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.9%.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HQI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 13,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,619. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. The company has a market cap of $212.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.82 and a beta of 1.03. HireQuest has a 1 year low of $11.39 and a 1 year high of $15.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of HireQuest from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HQI

HireQuest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.