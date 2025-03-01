HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Director Buys $178,300.00 in Stock

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,957.90. This trade represents a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DINO opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $64.16.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 243.90%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DINO. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

