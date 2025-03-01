Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $40.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 million. Heron Therapeutics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Heron Therapeutics Price Performance

HRTX opened at $2.47 on Friday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on HRTX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.