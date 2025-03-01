Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance
Shares of HESAY opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.84. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $303.00.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile
