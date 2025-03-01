Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Shares of HESAY opened at $283.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.84. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $206.66 and a 1-year high of $303.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, travel articles, small leather goods and accessories, saddles, bridles, and a full range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

