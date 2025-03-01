Henry James International Management Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stake in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY)

Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 978,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 15,436 shares during the period. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc makes up 2.5% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc were worth $6,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $8,489,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 13.2% in the third quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup lowered Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RYCEY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.14. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $9.63.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

