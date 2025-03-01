Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,039 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. KB Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KB. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.59 and a 1 year high of $72.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised KB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

