Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 8,966.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

Shares of HLTOY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

