Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Short Interest Update

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, an increase of 8,966.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
Shares of HLTOY opened at $7.77 on Friday. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.01.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
