Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.93 and traded as high as C$0.98. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 2,551 shares trading hands.

Helix BioPharma Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$51.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.98.

About Helix BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

Helix BioPharma Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on cancer drug development. The company develops therapies in the field of immuno-oncology based on its proprietary technology mainly in the areas of cancer prevention and treatment. Its pipeline candidates are Tumor Defence Breaker L-DOS47, and, V-DOS47 among others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helix BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.