HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Price Target Raised to $125.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Shares of HQY stock opened at $109.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.08. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $65.01 and a twelve month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,579.92. This represents a 56.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock worth $3,895,788 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $1,246,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in HealthEquity during the third quarter worth approximately $638,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthEquity by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 209,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after acquiring an additional 226,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,126,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 24,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

