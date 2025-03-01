HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $385.67.

Several brokerages have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $384.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $305.79 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.15 and a 200-day moving average of $349.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.19. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.11%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 9,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total value of $3,075,250.47. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,757.08. This represents a 38.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Canoe Financial LP bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

