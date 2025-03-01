Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Announces Earnings Results

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $327.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.76 million. Hayward updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Hayward Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE HAYW traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.47. 4,140,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. Hayward has a 12 month low of $11.96 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Get Hayward alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,799 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,041.48. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hayward

(Get Free Report)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.