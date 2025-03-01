Hanover Advisors Inc. Sells 1,609 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Hanover Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 35.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 14,902 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,242.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 78,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 77,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 427,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,513 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 106,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.52.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.